The Basic Mechanic Tool Set You Need For A Career In Auto Tech

For auto technicians, tools aren’t just what are used to get the job done. They’re a crucial part of everyday life. In fact, some estimates say technicians in pro shops have anywhere from $25,000-$50,000 worth of tools on hand. As a new auto tech entering a career, there’s a good chance you’ll be bringing your own tools into the shop. Investing in the right tools is investing in your future career.

Luckily, you don’t have to break the bank if you know exactly what you need to get started. Here’s a look at the basic mechanic tool set you’ll need to kick off your auto tech career. What to Look for in a Basic Mechanic Tool Set Especially with recent advancements in the autotech industry, problem-solving is at the center of the job. And in order to solve complex issues, you’ll want the right tools at your fingertips. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the choices, but it doesn’t have to be a complicated shopping experience. Take a deep breath, and let a few simple factors guide you: Grip – The best tools will be comfortable to grip and maneuver. They should fit snugly against nuts or bolts and cut down slippage. Feel – A better tool will simply feel better in your hand throughout the day. That means it will be light and easy to maneuver. Design – Width and length are also worth considering when picking out the perfect hand tool. Often, a longer tool can give you more leverage and make it easier to free stuck parts. On the other hand, tools that are extra wide or deep can be harder to fit into tight places.

Overall, you’ll want something that grips nuts and bolts well, while balancing comfortably in your hand, and holds up to stress without snapping. At the same time, you’re sure to face the question: Is it worth it to spend more on pro-grade tools, or should I stick with consumer-grade products? The answer is … it depends. Consider your budget and take a moment to research the tools. Whenever possible, pick them up and feel them. Chances are you can get by with basic brands, but you’ll be able to feel the difference in the pro stuff. It might seem obvious, but a good wrench set will be your bread and butter on the job. Here’s a tool for which little differences in quality go a long way. When you’re spending big parts of the day twisting off stubborn bolts, you’ll be happy with little things like low-weight, high-quality material and heads with the right angles. You’ll eventually want a variety of wrenches in your toolbox including adjustable wrenches, Allen wrench sets, combination wrenches, impact wrenches and torque wrenches, in standard and metric sizes. When finesse fails, hammers can save your day. However, remember that not all hammers are created equal. When using hammers, it’s important to be aware that the head should be softer than the object it’s impacting. After all, it’s a lot easier to replace a cracked hammer than an expensive automotive part.

