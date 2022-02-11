 The Importance Of Bearing Preload (VIDEO) -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

The Importance Of Bearing Preload (VIDEO)

on

Active vs Passive Wheel Speed Sensors (VIDEO)

on

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail

on

Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

The Importance Of Bearing Preload (VIDEO) Video
play

The Importance Of Bearing Preload (VIDEO)

Active vs Passive Wheel Speed Sensors (VIDEO) Video
play

Active vs Passive Wheel Speed Sensors (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Porsche Active Motor Mounts

Undercar: Porsche Active Motor Mounts
The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case

Undercar: The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case
Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls

Underhood: Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls
Ball Joint Inspection

Undercar: Ball Joint Inspection

News: UAF Launches Heavy Duty Scholarships Website
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

The Importance Of Bearing Preload (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

The purpose of preload is to eliminate clearance inside the bearing and help it roll smoothly down the road. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.
Advertisement

Modern wheel bearing assemblies are precision-engineered parts which are subjected to tremendous loads while driving. Despite their strength and durability, they are vulnerable to certain forces which may occur during service.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Wheel bearing assemblies are held together by a nut or bolt which secures the CV axle outer joint inside the hub. Tightening this nut or bolt will place tension onto the wheel bearing, which is known as preload. The purpose of preload is to eliminate clearance inside the bearing and help it roll smoothly down the road.

Now, if there is no preload on the wheel bearing, that means that there would be clearance between the rolling elements inside. If the full weight of the vehicle was placed onto the tires with no preload on the wheel bearings, they would be damaged.

Advertisement

Let’s look at a 2017 VW Golf Alltrack as an example. Volkswagen specifies that:

The drive axle bolt may be loosened a maximum of 90° when the vehicle is standing on its wheels. Vehicles without a drive axle must not be moved, otherwise the wheel bearing will be damaged.

To loosen the CV axle bolt you’ll need to lift the vehicle, so the wheels are hanging free, have a second technician press and hold the brake pedal while you remove the bolt. When reassembling the vehicle, have a second technician press and hold the brake pedal while you torque the bolt to 200 Nm, then lower the vehicle onto its wheels and turn the bolt another 180°.

Advertisement

These procedures will vary from one car manufacturer to another; this is why it’s so important to read the OE service information before starting a repair.

We’d like to conclude by briefly talking about orbital formed hub assemblies, also referred to as rolled closure style hub assemblies.

These hub assemblies have a permanent preload which is set from the factory. Orbital formed hub assemblies are less likely to fail prematurely due to incorrect torque applied during install, and offer a number of advantages including:

  • Lower manufacturing costs
  • Reduced weight
  • Reduced size
  • And reduced preload tolerance

This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: ASE Test Prep: An Engine Cranks But Won’t Start (VIDEO)

Video: How Do Converters Work? (VIDEO)

Video: ASE Test Prep: Intermittent Heat Questions

Video: ASE Test Prep: Frequent Water Pump Replacements (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician