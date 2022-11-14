 The Importance of Wiper Blades (VIDEO)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

The Importance of Wiper Blades (VIDEO)

on

Variable Valve Timing Benefits And Systems Overview (VIDEO)

on

Ford F-250 Shock Replacement (VIDEO)

on

Cartridge Oil Filter Tips And Tricks (VIDEO)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Variable Valve Timing Benefits And Systems Overview (VIDEO) Video
play

Variable Valve Timing Benefits And Systems Overview (VIDEO)

The Importance of Wiper Blades (VIDEO) Video
play

The Importance of Wiper Blades (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

The Importance of Wiper Blades (VIDEO)

 

on

Never forget that wiper blades are one of the most important parts on a vehicle for driver safety. Sponsored by ANCO.
Advertisement

CC:

Advertisement

When it comes to inspecting and repairing vehicles today, there are three things which are critical to ensuring that the passengers will be safe. The driver needs to be able to see, stop, and steer. These three areas of vehicle safety are known as the three S’s, and we’re going to focus on the first one, seeing.

Wiper blades play an important role in this by keeping the windshield clear while driving. But much like an umbrella or a pair of sunglasses, your customer might not realize how badly they need them until they need them. Wiper blades are often neglected or forgotten since they’re not used every day. But if you’ve ever driven through heavy rain with a worn outset of wiper blades, then you know just how hard it is to see the road ahead of you.

Advertisement

It’s a good idea to inspect the wiper blades on your customer’s vehicle every time it’s in your shop. Spray the windshield washers on your way into the garage and take note of any streaking, chattering, or other symptoms of worn out blades. And of course, look for damaged or torn blades while they’re in motion. For SUVs, wagons, or hatchbacks.

Don’t forget about the rear wiper blade. These smaller blades can be forgotten or neglected, just like the front blades. Finally, it’s a good idea to clean the windshield underneath where the wiper blades park. This will prevent any built up dirt or contaminants from making the customer’s brand new wiper blades streak across the glass.

Advertisement

I’m Brian Sexton. Thanks for watching.

This video is sponsored by ANCO

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Wheel Speed Sensors (VIDEO)

Video: Are You The Next B’laster Instructor of the Year?

Video: Tomorrow’s Tech Celebrates the 2022 Instructor of the Year

Video: Road To AAPEX Ep. 6: The End Of The Road

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician