The Importance of Wiper Blades (VIDEO)

When it comes to inspecting and repairing vehicles today, there are three things which are critical to ensuring that the passengers will be safe. The driver needs to be able to see, stop, and steer. These three areas of vehicle safety are known as the three S’s, and we’re going to focus on the first one, seeing.

Wiper blades play an important role in this by keeping the windshield clear while driving. But much like an umbrella or a pair of sunglasses, your customer might not realize how badly they need them until they need them. Wiper blades are often neglected or forgotten since they’re not used every day. But if you’ve ever driven through heavy rain with a worn outset of wiper blades, then you know just how hard it is to see the road ahead of you.