The Network Academy Releases Spanish Courses

The Network recently announced the release of Spanish courses through the Network Academy. These courses have been translated by professional, Spanish-speaking instructors. The selection of Spanish OnDemand content includes topics such as techniques for using diagnostic tools, a complete electrical/electronic series, automotive HVAC, diagnostic processes, and more.
Spanish courses include:
- Basic Labscope Connection and Setup
- Brain Teasers VI
- Electronic Throttle
- Electronics 101
- HVAC Controls
- Scanner Diag.
- Vehicle Electronics Fundamentals 1_Defining Electronics
- Vehicle Electronics Fundamentals 2 Electrical Measurements
- Vehicle Electronic Series Part 3
- Vehicle Electronics Fundamentals 4_Complex Sensor Testing
- Vehicle Electronics Fundamentals 5_Module Testing
- Vehicle Electronics Fundamentals Part 6 – Reading Schematics
- Diagnose Vehicle Networks
- Voltage Drop Testing Techniques
Additional topics are being frequently added. Enrollment in the Network Academy is free to all.