The Network Announces 2020 Fall Repair America Promotion

 

on

The Network will kick off its second Repair America promotion of the year during September and October. During this two-month promotion, repair shops will purchase products from sponsoring manufacturers to earn points. The more points earned, the more chances they have of winning weekly and grand prizes. Network headquarters will randomly draw 240 winners to receive $100 gift cards.

At the end of the promotion, 10 grand prize winners and their guests will receive the Sanibel Island Package to Fort Myers, Florida. Each winner will be treated to an all-inclusive three-day trip Jan. 14-17, 2021. The experience includes tickets to two days of world-class training at the 2021 AVI Training Conference, opening and closing receptions, and a ride on the Sanibel Thriller Cruise. Winners will learn from the industry’s leading instructors about cutting-edge technologies as well as business strategies on employees, marketing and shop management. Repair shops do not want to miss this opportunity!

“With the help of our strategic vendor partners, we are able to host these types of promotions and fulfill our commitment to provide our service dealers with superior products from our manufacturers. Repair America is always a great way to generate excitement, goodwill and loyalty for our customers,” says Mark Lowry, director of marketing for the Network.

on

on

Andy Harmon Named 2020 Mitchell 1 Educator Of The Year

on

Standard Motor Products Launches 'Your Car. Your Data.' Sweeps

on

BBB Names Remanufacturing ACE Awards Scholarship Winner
