 The Quaker State 400 Presented By Walmart Comes To Atlanta
The Quaker State 400 Presented By Walmart Comes To Atlanta

Spots Available For ASE Instructor Training Conference

Dorman Products, Inc. To Acquire Dayton Parts

NHTSA Orders Crash Reporting For Vehicles Equipped With ADAS
News

The Quaker State 400 Presented By Walmart Comes To Atlanta

 

Quaker State is shifting gears and beginning a new chapter in the brand’s storied racing history, hosting the 11thannual Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at its new home, Atlanta Motor Speedway. Part of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season, the Quaker State 400 will headline a double-header weekend of motorsports. The green flag will wave on Sunday, July 11 at 3:30PM EST and will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network. 

“Quaker State has celebrated motorsports for decades and this year, we are celebrating a new home for the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said Machteld de Haan, CEO, Pennzoil Quaker State Co. and vice president, Shell Lubricants Americas. “At one of the most action-packed tracks on the circuit, race fans will witness on-track strategy and heart-pounding racing during the 400-mile chase for the checkered flag. As one of the longest running entitlement races in the NASCAR Cup Series, we are eager to bring fans another year of exhilarating racing for fans.”

Action kicked off outside the track on July 6, leading up to the big event. Quaker State and Walmart are teaming up to host events at local retail locations around the Atlanta area in anticipation of Sunday’s race. Fans will have the opportunity to visit select Walmart locations to see custom vehicles and race memorabilia including this year’s Quaker State 400 trophy, two Tommy Pike Customs truck builds, Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Quaker State 400 pace car and a chance to walk away with Quaker State gear!

Quaker State and Walmart Retailtainment Event Dates and Locations:

Tuesday, July 6, 2:00PM – 6:00PM EST

Walmart Store #594

125 Pavilion Pkwy, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Wednesday, July 7, 2:00PM – 6:00PM EST

Walmart Store #3201

135 Willow Ln, McDonough, GA 30253

Thursday, July 8, 2:00PM – 6:00PM EST

Walmart Store #932

1569 N Expy, Griffin, GA 30223

Friday, July 9, 10:00AM – 2:00PM EST

Walmart Store #5363

11465 Tara Blvd, Hampton, GA 30228

For fans who think they can race around Atlanta Motor Speedway as fast as NASCAR drivers, they will have the chance to prove it. Within the Shell Racing App, Quaker State is giving fans the opportunity to race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and compete against Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Quaker State/Menards Ford Mustang. Fans can also race other incredible cars including the Shell Motorsports Collection on a variety of custom tracks, available at user’s fingertips. The app free to download now in the App Store and Play Store. 

Coming off a third-place finish in last year’s Quaker State 400, DiBenedetto is seeking to capture the team’s historic 100th win in the NASCAR Cup Series. As the team travels to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the track’s first Quaker State 400, DiBenedetto will look to build on a strong season and be behind the wheel of his No. 21 Quaker State/Menards Ford Mustang co-primary paint scheme for the race. Looking to secure his spot in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, DiBenedetto is aiming to improve on his 11th place finish in the spring race at Atlanta and earn his first victory of the season.

With the Quaker State 400 remaining at a Speedway Motorsports Incorporated (SMI) track, Atlanta Motor Speedway provides Quaker State the opportunity to share its rich racing history with fans, partners and customers throughout motorsports. 

“We have been looking forward to the Quaker State 400 all season long,” said Brandon Hutchison, executive VP and general manager of Atlanta Motor Speedway. “Quaker State has been in motorsports for more than 100 years and being able to host one of the longest running entitlement races in the NASCAR Cup Series is an honor for our track. We’re ready to welcome back race fans to our track for a second time this season and can’t wait to see all the action on Sunday, July 11.”

Quaker State encourages motorists to be unconventional and provides a full line of Full Synthetic products that offer everything you need and nothing you don’t. To stay up-to-date on the latest Quaker State activities, be sure to ‘Like’ the official Quaker State Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/QuakerState) and follow Quaker State on Twitter (www.twitter.com/QuakerState) using #QS400.

