 The Road To AAPEX Ep 5: The Road Less Traveled
The Road To AAPEX Ep 5: The Road Less Traveled

Gen 1 Wheel Bearing Replacement and Installation (VIDEO)

Road To AAPEX Ep. 4: Halfway There … What Could Go Wrong?

Wheel Speed Sensor Readings (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Gen 1 Wheel Bearing Replacement and Installation (VIDEO)

The Road To AAPEX Ep 5: The Road Less Traveled

Video

The Road To AAPEX Ep 5: The Road Less Traveled

 

Watch the episode to see what happens next to Joe and the Cadillac.

Last episode, the 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham gave Babcox Media’s Joe Keene a good scare. He was nearly halfway through the 2,500-mile drive from Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas headed to the AAPEX show when the Caddy wouldn’t start. However, with some quick thinking from the ASE-certified technician and help from friends in the aftermarket, he got it started again in no time and continued down Route 66. 

But that was only the beginning.

The Caddy was cranky again. Luckily, independent aftermarket service shops and the great people that keep cars rolling, like Don White, owner of D & A Auto Care in New Mexico, were there for Joe and the car. While it was being worked on, there was plenty to see along Route 66–the strange car-henge of Cadillac Ranch, the classic cars and checkered floor of the Route 66 Auto Museum and … Hong Kong’s C.K. Wong? If you thought Joe was crazy for driving the car across Route 66, you wouldn’t believe what Wong is doing.

Watch the episode above to see what happens next.

Episode One

Episode Two

Episode Three

Episode Four

Tomorrows Technician