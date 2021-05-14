The Trick To Tire Life Is Proper Rotations

Every shop performing tire service offers tire rotations, but did you know there’s more to it than just moving the tires around the vehicle every 5,000 miles? Use the Rule of 3X Tire Rotation that goes like this: On all vehicles, first rotate the tires front to rear, with front crisscrossed to rear, and rear parallel to front; on the second rotation, crisscross the tires in an X-pattern; and, on the third rotation, rotate the tires front to rear and crisscross them rear to front.

Exceptions are a staggered set of tires that are different sizes front to rear or directional tires. However, you cannot over-rotate tires to get the longest life.

Inform customers that if they want to get the best mileage out of their tires, only you will do this for them, so they should get in the habit of coming back for this service. Explain that if they take it somewhere else, the 3X cycle will be broken. This is the easiest way for the consumer to remember to rotate their tires; all they must do is remember to come back to you.

In hot weather, tires wear much faster so it is especially important to rotate tires at every oil change or at least every 8,000-10,000 miles.

Many consumers are not aware that road crown causes steering corrections more often to the left, causing the right front tire to toe-in most often and wear faster than the left-side front tire.

Replacing Tires During Rotations

Explain to your customers that in order to obtain maximum tread life, tires must be rotated. Rotate tires every 8,000 to 10,000 miles or as specified by the vehicle manufacturer, whichever occurs more frequently. Replace tires when they get down to 2-4/32-in. Inspect them monthly for possible punctures or abnormal tire wear.

When rotating tires with a directional tread pattern, observe the arrows molded on the sidewall that show the direction in which the tire should rotate. Care must be taken to maintain the proper rotation direction.