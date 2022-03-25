Recommend a Fresh Cabin Air Filter During Winter (VIDEO)

CC:

A recent underhood service survey found that 49% of cabin air filters are sold during the spring. Increasing pollen counts coupled with the benefits cabin air filters provide for allergy sufferers makes them a fairly easy sell. One could argue, however, that winter is the more important season to replace a vehicle’s filter. There are three major reasons to replace a cabin air filter in the winter. As cars idle on cold winter mornings, the exhaust can pump out damaging emissions that are harmful to driver’s respiratory systems. The most damaging component of tail pipe emissions are particulates. Vehicle emission particulates range in size from two microns to 10 microns in diameter, and can aggravate the lungs when inhaled. A vehicle’s tail pipe particulate emissions are higher when the engine is cold. Scientists found particulate emissions increased exponentially as the temperature decreased, according to a Kansas City light-duty vehicle emission study.

In fact, this study found that particulate emissions doubled for every 20 degree Fahrenheit temperature drop. The one thing that can stop exhaust particulates from reaching vehicle occupants is a cabin air filter. Some cabin air filters can even stop particulates that are as small as one micron in diameter. In the winter, the benefits of a clean air filter are easy to see. Clogged cabin air filters can restrict defroster performance, making it harder to see out the windshield. If a cabin air filter is clogged, it will create a restriction that will decrease the amount of hot air the blower can deliver to the windshield, which diminishes visibility, and adds time that it takes to defrost the window.

