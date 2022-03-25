 Recommend a Fresh Cabin Air Filter During Winter (VIDEO) -
Tomorrows Technician

on

Recommend a Fresh Cabin Air Filter During Winter (VIDEO)

on

Auto Pros on the Road: Pruitt's Auto Service

on

Making Sure You Get A Strong Spark (Video)

on

Meet Smith Hall, March's 2022 Student of the Month!
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Recommend a Fresh Cabin Air Filter During Winter (VIDEO)
play

Recommend a Fresh Cabin Air Filter During Winter (VIDEO)

Auto Pros on the Road: Pruitt's Auto Service Video
play

Auto Pros on the Road: Pruitt's Auto Service

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Video

Recommend a Fresh Cabin Air Filter During Winter (VIDEO)

 

on

One could argue that winter is most important season to replace cabin air filters. This video is sponsored by FRAM.
CC:

A recent underhood service survey found that 49% of cabin air filters are sold during the spring. Increasing pollen counts coupled with the benefits cabin air filters provide for allergy sufferers makes them a fairly easy sell. One could argue, however, that winter is the more important season to replace a vehicle’s filter. There are three major reasons to replace a cabin air filter in the winter. As cars idle on cold winter mornings, the exhaust can pump out damaging emissions that are harmful to driver’s respiratory systems. The most damaging component of tail pipe emissions are particulates. Vehicle emission particulates range in size from two microns to 10 microns in diameter, and can aggravate the lungs when inhaled. A vehicle’s tail pipe particulate emissions are higher when the engine is cold. Scientists found particulate emissions increased exponentially as the temperature decreased, according to a Kansas City light-duty vehicle emission study.

In fact, this study found that particulate emissions doubled for every 20 degree Fahrenheit temperature drop. The one thing that can stop exhaust particulates from reaching vehicle occupants is a cabin air filter. Some cabin air filters can even stop particulates that are as small as one micron in diameter. In the winter, the benefits of a clean air filter are easy to see. Clogged cabin air filters can restrict defroster performance, making it harder to see out the windshield. If a cabin air filter is clogged, it will create a restriction that will decrease the amount of hot air the blower can deliver to the windshield, which diminishes visibility, and adds time that it takes to defrost the window.

Following months of battling heavy pollen, dust, leaves, bugs and other debris, winter is the perfect time to give a customer’s cabin air filter a fresh start. This debris piles up, restricting airflow through the filter, and causing heating and cooling problems. With no leaves, pollen, or bugs to contend with over the next few months, replacing the cabin air filter in the winter will address heating problems immediately, and help prevent cooling problems from cropping up once spring rolls around.

This video is sponsored by FRAM

