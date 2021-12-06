Tiger Tool Offers Automotive Driveline Master Kit

This kit features the tools necessary for servicing driveline and suspension components on light-to medium-duty cars and trucks — commonly found on class 1-5 trucks, cars and equipment. (Ford F-150/550, Chevrolet 1500/5500, Ram 1500/5500, etc.)

Click Here to Read More

The kit includes:

10104 | Medium-Duty U-Joint Puller

Provides ultimate brute strength for disassembling even the most seized u-joints in minutes on virtually all medium-duty trucks, school buses, farm and light industrial vehicles.



10105 | Automotive U-Joint Puller

Provides ultimate brute strength for disassembling even the most seized u-joints in minutes on virtually all cars, light-duty trucks and farm machinery.

10850 | Automotive Yoke Puller

Simplifies and expedites the removal of automotive yokes on drive shafts, transmissions and rear-end differentials without damage to the yokes.

10202 | Automotive Bearing Cap Installer

Install two bearing caps in one procedure on virtually all medium and light-duty u-joints.



70300 | U-Joint Snap Ring Clip Pliers

The unique jaw is specifically designed to easily remove and replace Hotchkiss style snap rings on universal joints.



70301 | 75° Snap Ring Clip Pliers

The 75º head is designed to provide a secondary option to the 70300 Snap Ring Plier to access those hard-to-reach areas.



For more info: TigerTool.com