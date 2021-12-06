 Tiger Tool Offers Automotive Driveline Master Kit -
Tools & Products

Tiger Tool Offers Automotive Driveline Master Kit

The tools in the kit provide brute strength for disassembling even the most seized u-joints in minutes.
This kit features the tools necessary for servicing driveline and suspension components on light-to medium-duty cars and trucks — commonly found on class 1-5 trucks, cars and equipment. (Ford F-150/550, Chevrolet 1500/5500, Ram 1500/5500, etc.)

The kit includes:

10104 | Medium-Duty U-Joint Puller
Provides ultimate brute strength for disassembling even the most seized u-joints in minutes on virtually all medium-duty trucks, school buses, farm and light industrial vehicles.

10105 | Automotive U-Joint Puller
Provides ultimate brute strength for disassembling even the most seized u-joints in minutes on virtually all cars, light-duty trucks and farm machinery.

10850 | Automotive Yoke Puller
Simplifies and expedites the removal of automotive yokes on drive shafts, transmissions and rear-end differentials without damage to the yokes.

10202 | Automotive Bearing Cap Installer
Install two bearing caps in one procedure on virtually all medium and light-duty u-joints.

70300 | U-Joint Snap Ring Clip Pliers
The unique jaw is specifically designed to easily remove and replace Hotchkiss style snap rings on universal joints.

70301 | 75° Snap Ring Clip Pliers
The 75º head is designed to provide a secondary option to the 70300 Snap Ring Plier to access those hard-to-reach areas.

For more info: TigerTool.com

