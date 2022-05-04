 Tips For Replacing Lift Supports (Video)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Tips For Replacing Lift Supports (Video)

on

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC

on

Preventing Head Gasket Replacement Leaks (Video)

on

Diagnosing Low Coolant Warning Messages (VIDEO)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC Video
play

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC

Preventing Head Gasket Replacement Leaks (Video) Video
play

Preventing Head Gasket Replacement Leaks (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip

Underhood: Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip
Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages

Career: Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages
VW Key Programming

Automotive: VW Key Programming
Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

Undercar: Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

Career: Athena Racing, HPD Expose Females to Motorsports Careers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Tips For Replacing Lift Supports (Video)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Replacing a lift support doesn’t require much, but rushing to the end can cause you issues. Sponsored by StrongArm.
Advertisement

CC:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Replacing a lift support is a straightforward job. Only basic hand tools are required. You should use the buddy system.

Before removing the old lift supports, examine any hardware provided to determine which components need to be reused. If possible, have someone hold the hatch hood trunk or rear window open while you are replacing the lift support. Prop rods can fail suddenly when the struts are removed or installed. The new lift support must be installed in the same position and orientation as the old one which was removed unless otherwise instructed. Be careful to not nick or scratch the black nitride rod.

Advertisement

There are several styles of connectors for the struts. Look at the replacement unit to see how to remove the old unit from the vehicle. Depending on whether it is an eyelet ball or keyhole slot will determine which tools you will need. If there are two lift supports, do not remove them both at the same time. But they should be replaced in pairs, only replacing one will likely cause the new unit to fail prematurely. Once the new supports are installed, check the operation of the lift gate, trunk, or hood.

This video is sponsored by StrongArm.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Instructor of the Year: B’laster Names April 2022 ‘Instructor of the Year’ Finalist

Video: ASE Tech Prep: G1 Maintenance And Light Repair Part 2 (Video)

Video: ASE Tech Prep: G1 Maintenance And Light Repair Part 1 (Video)

Video: Timing Belt Kit Unboxing (Video)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician