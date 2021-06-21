Tire Service Training: Tire Mounting and Demounting

Most consumers have no idea how technical it is to be able to mount/demount tires. The more you know, the more involved the process becomes. Take the physical act of mounting and demounting a tire. This process involves two to three times more steps than the average consumer realizes and, unfortunately, more than many tire dealers don’t get credit for performing them.

As a case in point, I was recently helping out a gentleman with a tire that was low on air. He had an emergency and needed to leave work in a hurry. I assumed that there must be a puncture, but I was hoping to just air up the tire enough to get him rolling until later in the day. I quickly realized that the air was leaking around the bead area and wasn’t going to hold to get him to the hospital. I quickly air-bag jacked the truck and removed the assembly, hoping for a quick repair that might require cleaning only the bead area to remove debris. After removing the tire, I saw rubber buildup on the bead area of the wheel, which I buffed off with a wire wheel. Upon closer inspection, I found two cracks on the rear flange (see Photo 1). At this point, I stopped the process and informed the customer. We decided to install the spare to get him on the road and, in the meantime, I started to source an OE take-off wheel for him.

Photo 1

This leads to an important question that we all need to ask ourselves, “Are we billing enough labor for our team to have the time to do the type of inspection that should occur on each job?” A customer who was watching me install his new tires, told me that he had never seen anyone spend so much time prepping the wheel before the tire was actually mounted. I had removed the old tire, buffed the bead seat areas clean of debris, inspected the bolt holes and flanges, and then buffed the mounting pad to prevent joint settling. This is the condition that can occur over time when dirt and rust fall out from between the wheel’s mounting pad and the vehicle’s hub, which can lead to the lug nut torque diminishing over time. As mentioned in previous articles, I want to bring to light a number of areas where we can not only improve profitability, but also improve the value of the services that we provide. One such area is the during demounting/mounting process.

To properly dismount and mount a tire, there are a number of processes that must be followed. TIA has done an outstanding job with its ATS program, but there is more to learn, so let’s get started.