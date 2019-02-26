Career/Student of the Month
Tomorrow’s Tech, Continental Launch ‘Student of the Month’ Program

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Technology company Continental has partnered with Tomorrow’s Technician to recognize the top students pursuing automotive careers. The “Student of the Month” program will spotlight the best automotive students with a special article in Tomorrow’s Tech each month.

“At Continental, we believe it is important for us to support initiatives that encourage young people to consider careers in the automotive industry,” said Dave Wenger, Continental’s North America marketing manager for the aftermarket business, “and to recognize them for their hard work and accomplishments.”

Instructors are invited to nominate an outstanding student pursuing a career in the automotive industry who they believe deserves recognition for his or her hard work. Nominations for the  “Continental Student of the Month“ are now open at TomorrowsTechnician.com/student-of-the-month/ and will be open until October 25, 2019.

Eight students will be selected and featured in a “Continental Student of the Month“ profile in Tomorrow’s Tech and TomorrowsTechnician.com. Each “Continental Student of the Month” will have their photo and a Q&A published in Tomorrow’s Tech and receive a commemorative plaque for their achievement.

Nominate a student for the “Continental Student of the Month” at TomorrowsTechnician.com/student-of-the-month/.

