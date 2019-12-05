Tomorrow’s Tech, Continental Surprise November Student Of The Month At Ohio Technical College

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

November Continental Student of the Month Vanessa Field with Ohio Technical College staff, Continental representatives and Tomorrow’s Tech editor. Photo by OTC.

Tomorrow’s Technician and technology company Continental surprised the November Student of the Month yesterday morning with a visit to her class at Ohio Technical College (OTC) in Cleveland, Ohio.

Vanessa Field, a soon-to-be February 2020 graduate of the automotive technology program at OTC, was honored with a custom plaque of her November Student of the Month feature as well as swag from Continental.

Continental also shared the ins and outs of their belts and hoses with Vanessa’s class, and opened the class up to an in-depth discussion on real-world situations technicians with face when servicing belts and hoses. Vanessa with Continental’s Sue Deckard and Tom Lee.

Continental partnered with Tomorrow’s Tech in 2019 to recognize the top students pursuing automotive careers with the Student of the Month program. The program spotlights automotive students nominated by their instructors with a special article in Tomorrow’s Tech each month.

Eight students were selected and featured in a “Continental Student of the Month“ profile in Tomorrow’s Tech and TomorrowsTechnician.com. Each “Continental Student of the Month” had their photo and a Q&A published in Tomorrow’s Tech and received a commemorative plaque for their achievement.

To learn more about the Continental Student of the Month program, visit TomorrowsTechnician.com/student-of-the-month/.