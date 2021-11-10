 Tomorrow's Tech 'Guess The Car' Winners Are Flying High -
Tomorrows Technician

on

Tomorrow's Tech 'Guess The Car' Winners Are Flying High

on

Our Industry Helps To Make The Homecoming Easier For Veterans

on

Technician Demand Will Outpace Supply 5-1, Says TechForce

on

October Pop Quiz Winners Receive More Treat Than Trick
Career

Tomorrow’s Tech ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Are Flying High

It seems like this contest just flew by – but it is ‘plane’ to see there were no delays in entries.
 

on

Most of our entrants in last week’s Guess the Car MindGames puzzle took a non-stop flight to their destination by correctly guessing the answer from the image below.

Click Here to Read More
It was the Honda PIlot and nearly everyone landed safely. Some answers didn’t quite make it through the security check point (Jetta and Aeromobile were examples of thinking TOO hard…) but congratulations to our randomly selected winners from all the correct answers.

Guess the Car: Honda Pilot

Winners of a $10 McDonalds Gift Card are:

Tim Sheldon, Bismarck Tech Center, Bismarck, ND
Tom Welk, Auburn Career Center, Concord, OH
Adrianna Plake, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
Sam Nissen, Johnson County Community College, Overland Park, KS
Rebekah Plourde, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX
Sherri Johnson, Owens Community College, Perrysburg, OH
Juan Martinez, NEISD CTEC, San Antonio, TX
Cole Hallmark-Young, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
Todd Williams, Butler Community College, Eldorado, KS
Dennis Theoharidis, Upper Cape RTHS, Bourne, MA

Going on now is our Guess The Tool contest. If you can figure out what tool is represented by the image you may be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, November 14, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

In this article:
Click to comment

