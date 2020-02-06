Connect with us

News

New Video Garage Gives Tomorrow’s Tech An Edge In 2020

 

on

The past few months have been a whirlwind of construction at the offices of Brake & Front End. In just three months, we turned a relatively underused area of our warehouse into a state-of-the-art shop and training center.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Tomorrow’s Tech Garage has three functions. First, the garage will be utilized to generate content for our magazine and website. Second, it will serve as a training center. Third, this is a facility to demonstrate the latest tools, equipment and techniques.  

Babcox Car At Tomorrow's Tech Video Garage
The Tomorrow’s Tech Garage allows us to perform hands-on diagnostic and repair procedures so we’re sure the information we provide is accurate.

The first bay is equipped with a two-post lift. The bay has a tire changer and balancer. Next to it, we are installing a drive-on lift and alignment system. This bay will also serve as an ADAS calibration area for cameras and sensors. 

The garage has four large monitors for training and for displaying scope and scan tool information. Other sections of the garage include an area to look-up service information, a hand washing station and a locker room. The shop is also equipped with the latest hand and diagnostic tools.

Tomorrow's Tech Video Garage
In 2020, the new Tomorrow’s Tech Garage will play a bigger role in our magazine and website.

In 2020, the new Tomorrow’s Tech Garage will play a bigger role in our magazine and website. Also, the garage will be hosting live training events you can attend in-person or online. 

I look forward to sharing more with you under the car soon!

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

New Video Garage Gives Tomorrow's Tech An Edge In 2020

on

ATI Completes Expanded Training Facility

on

Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Name Tech Of The Year Finalists

on

Flat 12 Gallery V06 Auctioned Off At Barrett-Jackson

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection

Service Advisor: “Pouring” Over GM’s LT1 Engine and its Reverse Flow Technology
Connect