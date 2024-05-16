Tool Intel – Understanding Air Tool Fittings and Couplers

During your career, you’ll likely be using air tools in a variety of circumstances for an even wider variety of jobs. Here’s how to understand why you need the right fitting for the application. It’s not just for ease and efficiency – there’s a real safety angle as well.

There are multiple different sizes and styles, and what one shop uses may not be the same as another. The size and style affect the volume of air they can deliver, a critical point because air tools require a specific pressure and volume for proper operation, and restrictive fittings can limit their performance. Here’s a look at the most common sizes and styles found in most automotive shops, and how you can identify them.