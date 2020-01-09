Secure and store your tools with new Magnetic Rails from Ullman Devices. These new rails instantly mount to any magnetic surface to quickly and easily organize and store your tools. Strong N35 magnets allow the rail to be securely mounted to toolboxes or the inside of service vehicles to keep tools within easy reach.
Mounting holes allow the rails to be mounted permanently or to non-magnetic surfaces. Rails are available in three lengths: 10-1/4-in., 13-1/4-in. and 17-1/4-in. Save time searching for your tools and sockets and keep your workbench clear.
For more information, visit ullmandevices.com.