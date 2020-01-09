Connect with us

Tools

Ullman Creates More Productive Workspace With Magnetic Rail

Looking for tool storage and organization? Here’s an option that may help.
Advertisement
 

on

Secure and store your tools with new Magnetic Rails from Ullman Devices. These new rails instantly mount to any magnetic surface to quickly and easily organize and store your tools. Strong N35 magnets allow the rail to be securely mounted to toolboxes or the inside of service vehicles to keep tools within easy reach.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Mounting holes allow the rails to be mounted permanently or to non-magnetic surfaces. Rails are available in three lengths:  10-1/4-in., 13-1/4-in. and 17-1/4-in. Save time searching for your tools and sockets and keep your workbench clear.

For more information, visit ullmandevices.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Ullman Creates More Productive Workspace With Magnetic Rail

on

Milwaukee Expands Hand Tools With Ratchet And Socket Sets

on

GEARWRENCH Unveils New 90-Tooth Ratchet Line

on

Valvoline Launches First Hybrid-Specific Motor Oil
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Mercedes-Benz Concept Car: VISION AVTR

Automotive: Maintenance Matters: Visibility Is The Top Safety Concern

News: WIN Scholarship Program Opens 2020 Applications

Career: SEMA Names 10 Schools For 2019-2020 High School Build Program

Tools: Milwaukee Expands Hand Tools With Ratchet And Socket Sets

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Valvoline Hybrid synthetic motor oil Valvoline Hybrid synthetic motor oil

Tools

Valvoline Launches First Hybrid-Specific Motor Oil

News

Cornwell Quality Tools Launches blueION Lighting Products
GEARWRENCH 90-tooth ratchets GEARWRENCH 90-tooth ratchets

Tools

GEARWRENCH Unveils New 90-Tooth Ratchet Line

Tools

Milwaukee Expands Hand Tools With Ratchet And Socket Sets
Connect
Newsletter Signup