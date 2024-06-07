Tool Time Podcast: Schrader TPMS

TechShop’s Tool Time Podcast Series highlights tool and equipment trends, combined with an educational focus on technology that brings solutions to shop owners and techs as they address the growing complexity of vehicle repair. In this episode of the podcast, Nadine Battah and Eric Garbe sit down IN STUDIO with Yanick Leduc, training manager for Schrader TPMS, to discuss all the TPMS solutions his company has to offer.

