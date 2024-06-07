 Tool Time Podcast: Schrader TPMS

Tool Time Podcast: Schrader TPMS

In this episode, Nadine and Eric sit down with Yanick Leduc to discuss all the TPMS solutions his company has to offer.

By Nadine Battah
TechShop’s Tool Time Podcast Series highlights tool and equipment trends, combined with an educational focus on technology that brings solutions to shop owners and techs as they address the growing complexity of vehicle repair. In this episode of the podcast, Nadine Battah and Eric Garbe sit down IN STUDIO with Yanick Leduc, training manager for Schrader TPMS, to discuss all the TPMS solutions his company has to offer.

Training Opportunities for Service Advisors

Learn about the different resources available to educate service advisors on sensors and ignition components.

In this episode of Shop Squad’s “Now You Know” podcast series, Doug Kaufman from ShopOwner Magazine and Phililp Austin, manager of technical training with NGK/NTK, discuss resources available to help Service Advisors answer customer questions about sensors and ignition components.

“Service advisors are challenged,” Austin acknowledges, “but need to be aware and honest about themselves. If they don’t know something, just ask.”

New ShopSquad Podcast Offers Interactive Tech Training Support

Watch Philip Austin from NGK/NTK and Doug Kaufman discuss management and technical challenges within the industry.

Handling Tomorrow’s Tech Shortage With Today’s Technology

How do you get students excited about working in this industry? Show them the best of what they’ll be working on.

Podcast: T2iQ With The Rustbelt Mechanic – What’s Next?

The Rustbelt Mechanic explains what to expect for the automotive industry as we continue to evolve.

Podcast: T2iQ – Will Yesterday’s Technology Exist Tomorrow?

It’s not your father’s industry anymore. The Rustbelt Mechanic tells what to expect for the expanding automotive industry.

Podcast: T2iQ – Next Steps With The Rustbelt Mechanic

Ready to plan for phase 2 of your career? The Rustbelt Mechanic talks about becoming a mentor and preparing for growth.

Podcast: T2iQ – Continuing Your Industry Education

With all of the technical advancements in cars, can you even consider working under the proverbial shade tree?

Podcast: T2iQ – Make Good Choices!

Where do career opportunities really exist? Gas automotive? Diesel? Electric? The Rustbelt Mechanic has thoughts.

T2U Podcast – How Green Are Your Goals?

Do you understand the differences in technician compensation models? The Rustbelt Mechanic explains.

