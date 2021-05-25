Top 3 Import TPMS Scenarios That Cost Time And Money

T PMS is increasingly becoming more functional and efficient as technology catches up with the needs of the driver. As TPMS improves and features are added, it can also feel a little more complicated on the service side, as there are often extra required steps that can be overlooked. Programmable sensors and auto location are two examples of features that offer many benefits but may require extra steps during service. Here are three scenarios that tech hotlines often receive to help your shop navigate these processes.

“I installed the sensors and performed the relearn, but the vehicle isn’t recognizing the sensors.”

The most common cause of this scenario is the technician is using a programmable or “writable” sensor – but did not program it. There is a lot of confusion in the market regarding the difference between “programming” and “relearning.” You “program” a sensor and “relearn” a vehicle. If you are using a programmable sensor, you have to tell the sensor what MMY on which it is being used. It is like putting a blank CD in your player and expecting it to know what song to play. You have to first load it with music. Similarly, you have to program the sensor before it will send a signal to the vehicle’s ECU.

“I programmed the sensors, but they aren’t displaying properly on the dashboard.”

Did you relearn the vehicle? Late-model vehicles have a new TPMS feature called “Auto Location.” This feature displays the pressure of each tire on the dashboard. So, if one tire is low on air or one sensor is malfunctioning, you know which tire or sensor needs service, saving you time. In order for that function to work, you need to tell the vehicle which sensor ID is in which tire. You took the first step in telling the sensors to which vehicle their signal is being sent, but now you need to tell the vehicle where those sensors are by performing a relearn procedure.