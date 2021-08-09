TOPDON Announces Travel Companion Giveaway

TOPDON, a technology brand focused on developing products for automotive technicians, from the DIY mechanic to vehicle manufacturers and dealerships, is hosting a Travel Companion Giveaway. This giveaway features TOPDON products that will help you begin and arrive successfully at your end destination, and while you are there, provide comfort and support.

Click Here to Read More

The AL300 will help you pass the emission test before you take off. Then, as you are driving, the V1500 is a powerful jump starter to save the car battery, so you don’t have to worry, and upon arrival, the H200 can be the reliable power station to support the family.

This giveaway is open to residents worldwide from Aug. 4-25th. One hundred winners will be chosen randomly to win one of TOPDON’s Travel Companion products, including; OBD2 Scanner AL300, Jump Starter V1500 and Power Station H200.

After successful participation, repost our campaign on your social media platforms (e.g. Facebook) and add Hashtag #TopdonTravelCompanions. Ten lucky participants will be randomly selected from TOPDON’s official Facebook and sent an Amazon Gift Card worth $30 per user.