The ArtiPad and ArtiPad PRO from TOPDON USA are evolutionary smart solutions for vehicle diagnosis based on the multitask-capable Android operating system.

With an 8-core 2.0GHz processor and a 12-in. HD capacitive touch screen combined with OEM-level diagnostics, these tools significantly decrease downtime and increase your revenue.

The ArtiPad scan tools also have functions for intelligent, local and remote diagnosis, oscilloscope, ignition, sensor, browser, battery test and more. The ArtiPad Pro scan tool includes OEM Repair Information Powered by MOTOR.

All TOPDON USA products are backed by the Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions support promise.

For more information, visit topdonusa.com.