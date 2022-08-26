 TOPDON To Develop New 2-in-1 Battery Testing And Charging Tool
TOPDON To Develop New 2-in-1 Battery Testing And Charging Tool

Tools & Products

TOPDON To Develop New 2-in-1 Battery Testing And Charging Tool

The company is anticipating completing development and shipping product by October of 2022.
on

TOPDON, a one-stop mobility diagnostics solutions provider, has announced the launch of a kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for its TB6000Pro, an innovative 2-in-1 battery testing and charging tool designed to assist both professional technicians and DIYers in making the reporting of their charging system more effective.

The crowdfunding program enables TOPDON users to provide meaningful feedback and allows TOPDON to better align and improve products based on specific consumers. Early adopters of the program will receive the benefit of purchasing the TB6000Pro for a reduced price of $59, compared to the regular retail price of $99. The company is anticipating completing development and shipping product by October of 2022.

“We are enthusiastic about launching our first crowdfunding program and utilizing our customers’ feedback to make better and more streamlined products for the future,” said Mike Zhou, founder of TOPDON. “In recent years, crowdfunding has become increasingly more popular for well-established companies to use as an added product development tool. What once was a platform to collect money to fund projects has turned into an immersive way for brands to build awareness and personal connections with their customers, all in an effort to create a product that is effective and works for everyone.”

TOPDON’S TB6000Pro was designed to take two crucial battery tools and combine them into one concise, efficient unit, developed to assist users in identifying the health report of their entire charging system and to save time, money and space. The tool offers an industry-first nine-step smart charging mode, which displays a pre- and post-report data comparison to clearly indicate how much the battery has improved after being charged. The expert mode function gives users the ability to adjust more values within the nine steps including current, voltage, pulse current and duration, plus customize different modes to their desired settings.

Additionally, the TB6000Pro has the exclusive ability to charge and monitor a battery through the use of the app, allowing users to take advantage of battery charging during off-peak hours. By using the app and uploading their data, TOPDON can utilize their extensive database of automotive batteries to optimize the charging algorithm in real-time and provide effective solutions with user specific data.

The TB6000Pro is compatible with all types of 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries, 12V lithium batteries and supports battery types including LI, WET, GEL, MF, CAL, EFB and AGM. The tool can be used in high temperatures and humid environments, and is waterproof and dirt-proof. With built-in smart safety features, users are protected against reverse polarities, sparks, short circuits, overheating and over-voltages.

Participants can register to participate in TOPDON’s TB6000Pro Kickstarter Crowdfunding Program when it launches on Aug. 24, 2022 at 9 a.m. CDT by clicking here.

