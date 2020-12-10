Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Tools & Products
Topdon USA Debuts Professional Key Programming Tool
The T-Ninja 1000 is an affordable way to keep up with the ever-increasing demand for key programming in today’s marketplace.
Introducing the newest addition to Topdon USA’s advanced diagnostic tool family, the T-Ninja 1000, a professional OE-Level Key Programming tool
With its real-time guided operation, immense online database, robust hardware and intuitive software, the Topdon USA’s T-Ninja 1000 is an effective and easy-to-use key programming tool for technicians and automotive locksmiths alike.
Developed with the growing needs of the automotive key programming market in mind, the T-Ninja 1000 is an affordable way to keep up with the ever-increasing demand for key programming in today’s marketplace.
The T-Ninja 1000 serves as an affordable and cost-effective OBD key programming tool for the automotive immobilizer system. An array of powerful key programming features is included:
- OBD Key Programming
- Immobilizer
- PIN Reading
- Key Generation
- Key Learning
- Remote Learning
- Key Deletion
- All Keys Lost
- RFID Slot for proximity keys and remotes
- Extensive coverage for Asian, domestic and European vehicles
For more info: www.topdonusa.com