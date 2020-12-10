Click Here to Read More

With its real-time guided operation, immense online database, robust hardware and intuitive software, the Topdon USA’s T-Ninja 1000 is an effective and easy-to-use key programming tool for technicians and automotive locksmiths alike.

Developed with the growing needs of the automotive key programming market in mind, the T-Ninja 1000 is an affordable way to keep up with the ever-increasing demand for key programming in today’s marketplace.

The T-Ninja 1000 serves as an affordable and cost-effective OBD key programming tool for the automotive immobilizer system. An array of powerful key programming features is included:

OBD Key Programming

Immobilizer

PIN Reading

Key Generation

Key Learning

Remote Learning

Key Deletion

All Keys Lost

RFID Slot for proximity keys and remotes

Extensive coverage for Asian, domestic and European vehicles

For more info: www.topdonusa.com