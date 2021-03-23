 Perform OE-Level Analysis of 28 Systems with TOPDON’s New Diagnostic Tool -
Perform OE-Level Analysis of 28 Systems with TOPDON's New Diagnostic Tool

S & G Tool Aid Releases New Open Barrel Crimping Tool

Streamlight Updates Stinger for Better Grip

EVAP Test Late-Model Vehicles with Redline Detection EasyConnect
Perform OE-Level Analysis of 28 Systems with TOPDON’s New Diagnostic Tool

This Bluetooth-enabled device can automatically identify a vehicle’s make, model and year to quickly match the right software to the vehicle.
on


TOPDON has announced the launch of the ArtiDiag800BT — a diagnostic tool capable of OE-level analysis of 28 automotive systems. The ArtiDiag800BT can pull ECM codes, transmission, ABS, airbag, SAS, DPF, EVAP, TPMS, BMS, EPB and other onboard systems.  

Designed to use by both professional and home mechanics, the ArtiDiag800BT is Bluetooth capable up to 33 feet and can provide diagnostics for oil, SAS, EPB and tire pressure reset, injector coding, SAS calibration, ABS bleeding, DPF regeneration, battery, throttle, headlight, EGR adaption, tooth learning and sunroof initialization. Menus vary by vehicle’s make, model and year.  

It can automatically identify a vehicle’s make, model and year information and quickly match the right software at a single touch upon this scan tool. A full, clear and accurate report is automatically generated for further analysis. 

According to TOPDON Brand Co-founder Mike Zhou, “We designed an easy-to-use tool for both the professional and the backyard mechanic. Users can clear their codes, turn off related warning lights, check freeze frame data, view live stream in detailed text, merge graphs needed to diagnose, repair, and maintain for a majority of car makes and models worldwide. This is a state of OE level diagnostic tool that is available for everyone in the industry.”  

The ArtiDiag800BT can be purchased on Amazon by clicking HERE. Its purchase price includes free over-the-air updates to cover newly released vehicle models, grow and update features and fix bugs while saving the user from having to pay costly subscriptions.  

Link to product video: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TR5PS5V.  

For more information, visit topdon.com

