Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Toyo Tires Launches Great Escape Sweepstakes

on

King & AMS Join Forces To Create Ultimate Race Bearings

on

ASE Expands Spanish-Language Test Options

on

ADVICS Aftermarket Launches Facebook Page
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Toyo Tires Launches Great Escape Sweepstakes Video
play

VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Toyo Tires Launches Great Escape Sweepstakes Video
play

VIDEO: What Keeps Spark Plugs In The Head?

Trending Now

Ford TPMS Service

Undercar: Ford TPMS Service
Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Engine Build: Twin-Turbo 508 cid LSX Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Twin-Turbo 508 cid LSX Engine
Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine
Camaro Alignment 2010-2015

Undercar: Camaro Alignment 2010-2015
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Toyo Tires Launches Great Escape Sweepstakes

 

on

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has launched a new promotion, the Toyo Tires Great Escape Sweepstakes, that will send one winner and up to three guests to the Grand Canyon.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The six-month-long promotion includes monthly winners each receiving a $500 gift card. People can enter daily for a chance to win at www.ToyoTires.com/Every-Terrain.

For the grand prize, Toyo Tires has teamed up with Pacific Overlander, an outdoor rental and expedition company, to offer a private four-day and three-night adventure to the Grand Canyon. The package for the winner and up to three guests includes: an off-road vehicle equipped with sleeping arrangements; a private guide and meals; a $500 gift card for incidentals; and round-trip airfare to Las Vegas International Airport, where the trip will begin and end. Trip highlights include a back-country experience in the Grand Canyon with a private guide and chef, canyon view camping, river access and remote starry night skies. This trip will take place in the summer of 2021.

In addition to the grand prize, all eligible entrants will be entered for the chance to win a $500 gift card each month. One winner will be selected at random each month for the monthly prizes, and all entrants will be automatically entered into the grand prize at the conclusion of the campaign. The sweepstakes starts Dec. 1 and will end on May 31, 2021. People can enter daily.

Advertisement

The grand prize winner will also experience the on- and off-road capabilities of the new Toyo Open Country A/T III.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Mevotech Adds Chassis Patent To Exclusive Solutions

News: Bridgestone Selected For Two New OE Fitments

News: Goodyear Belts Introduces Line Of Power Transmission Belts

News: Goodyear Again Partnering With Toys For Tots Foundation

Advertisement
Connect