Toyo Tires Launches Great Escape Sweepstakes

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has launched a new promotion, the Toyo Tires Great Escape Sweepstakes, that will send one winner and up to three guests to the Grand Canyon.

Click Here to Read More

The six-month-long promotion includes monthly winners each receiving a $500 gift card. People can enter daily for a chance to win at www.ToyoTires.com/Every-Terrain.

For the grand prize, Toyo Tires has teamed up with Pacific Overlander, an outdoor rental and expedition company, to offer a private four-day and three-night adventure to the Grand Canyon. The package for the winner and up to three guests includes: an off-road vehicle equipped with sleeping arrangements; a private guide and meals; a $500 gift card for incidentals; and round-trip airfare to Las Vegas International Airport, where the trip will begin and end. Trip highlights include a back-country experience in the Grand Canyon with a private guide and chef, canyon view camping, river access and remote starry night skies. This trip will take place in the summer of 2021.

In addition to the grand prize, all eligible entrants will be entered for the chance to win a $500 gift card each month. One winner will be selected at random each month for the monthly prizes, and all entrants will be automatically entered into the grand prize at the conclusion of the campaign. The sweepstakes starts Dec. 1 and will end on May 31, 2021. People can enter daily.