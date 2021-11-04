Undercar: Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair
Video
Toyota Camry P0016 Timing Chain Code (VIDEO)
Curing this code will require more than the timing chain. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
What is the typical root cause of a P0016 code for camshaft and crankshaft correlation on a 2011 Toyota Camry with a 2AR engine? The answer may surprise you. Curing this code will require more than the timing chain, it will require a maintenance update.
This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.