 Toyota Chooses Communities to Receive EVgo Fast Chargers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Toyota Chooses Communities to Receive EVgo Fast Chargers

Guided by its 'Empact' vision to address equitable EV charging and mobility for all, Toyota has revealed the first communities that will receive DC fast chargers — Baldwin Park, CA, and Sacramento, CA.
Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Toyota Motor North America, guided by its “Empact” vision to address equitable EV charging and mobility for all, has revealed the first communities that will receive DC fast chargers (DCFC)—Baldwin Park, CA, and Sacramento, CA. According to Toyota, high-power 350kW chargers at each location are to be installed, owned and operated by EVgo and feature simultaneous charging. The California sites are targeted to be operational in 2025.

Related Articles

“Providing ‘Mobility for All’ is our north star as we look to support and facilitate equitable EV charging opportunities for all customers,” said Christopher Yang, group vice president of business development for Toyota Motor North America. “We want to help ensure these underserved communities are not overlooked in the EV transition, and providing support for these charging facilities helps provide access to those who may not have easy access to home or public charging options.”

Toyota said its Clean Assist program, launched in 2021, matches residential customer charging with renewable electricity, helping to reduce emissions generated from charging. In California, this generates revenue from the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), based on battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) charging at home. That revenue has been re-invested into transportation electrification in the state, including these chargers.

“Expanding access to public charging infrastructure is critical to our mission of accelerating the mass adoption of EVs,” Dennis Kish, president of EVgo, said. “We are proud to partner with Toyota to build new fast-charging resources that will support the equitable distribution of charging infrastructure in the Golden State.”

The cities receiving DC fast chargers were chosen using the CalEnviroScreen tool and based on certain criteria such as resident income levels, demographics, air quality levels, and areas that have or are expected to have meaningful EV penetration, Toyota said.

In Sacramento, the new 350kW DC fast chargers will be installed near the Arden Fair Mall, a known high-traffic area close to the freeway with multiple options for dining, shopping and other activities. The Baldwin Park charging station will also be centrally located less than a mile off Interstate 10, with access to amenities including a grocery store on-site and many nearby restaurants.

You May Also Like
EV Bizz

EVgo Names First Chief People Officer

Keith Hutchison brings over two decades of experience working in human resources within the energy and EV sectors.

Emma Henderson
By Emma Henderson
Emma Henderson is the Managing Editor of aftermarketNews and Counterman. She joined Babcox after a career as a television reporter for stations across the Midwest. Contact her at [email protected]
Published:

EVgo Inc. announced the appointment of Keith Hutchison as Chief People Officer (CPO). Hutchison brings over two decades of experience working in human resources within the energy and EV sectors, and, as EVgo’s first CPO, he will be responsible for the oversight of the Company’s entire employee lifecycle, from attraction and recruitment to development, retention and reward, according to the latest press information.

Read Full Article
More EV Bizz Posts
NFPA Considers Standard to Mitigate Battery Hazards

The National Fire Protection Association is gauging whether support exists for the development of standards to address known hazards associated with batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Zapp EV to Appoint Manufacturing Partner in India

Bounce Electric 1 Private Limited will be Zapp’s contract manufacturing partner for sales of the i300 in India.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Gravity Releases Universal EV Charging ‘Trees’

The ‘trees’ require no utility upgrades and are capable of providing 200 miles of range in either 13 minutes (200kW) or 5 minutes (500kW).

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bollinger Motors Sells Chassis Cabs to Momentum Groups

Bollinger will sell 80 all-electric Class 4 commercial trucks to Momentum.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Other Posts
EV Safety Basics on the Shop Floor – Part II

As long as you follow the EV guidelines, you are going to have to use the proper PPE and insulated tools.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EV Safety Basics on the Shop Floor – Part I

It’s critical to utilize OEM service information and procedures for each and every hybrid or EV.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Blink CEO to Present at Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

The event is scheduled for June 17 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Advanced Cooling System Technologies: Hybrid & EVs

Learn how to keep your hybrid or electric vehicle running smoothly and efficiently.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff