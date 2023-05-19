 Toyota EV Charging Projects to Address Access, Affordability

EV Bizz

The first "Empact" vision projects will be announced later this year, Toyota says.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Toyota Motor North America has announced “Empact,” which the company describes as “a new vision to aid the transition of underserved communities to a future of electrified mobility.” Toyota says the strategy centers on three fundamental areas: access to charging, providing affordable mobility solutions, and reducing carbon emissions.

To address access to charging, Toyota says it will work with partners and cities to identify ideal locations for charging station deployment to serve customers more efficiently. Initially, targeted locations will include places without off-street or private parking, including areas of higher population density in multi-family housing.

For affordability, Toyota will explore how to enable more cost-effective public charging to allow for greater adoption of battery electric vehicles. Today, DC fast charging can be up to nearly three times more expensive than home charging, which disproportionately burdens those who rely on public charging, the company says.

The third area Toyota will focus on is reducing emissions associated with vehicle charging, helping to improve air quality for all citizens but especially those in underserved communities who often face a disproportionate share of the burden.

Toyota will advance the implementation of its Empact vision on a per-project basis, with the first programs being announced later this year. Through 2030, Toyota says it will invest more than $70 billion globally in vehicle electrification, including up to $35 billion in battery electric vehicles.

