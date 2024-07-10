 Toyota Invests in EV Charging Network IONNA

IONNA plans to install at least 30,000 charging ports in North America by 2030, and stations will include both NACS and CCS connectors to support all BEV drivers.
Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
IONNA and Toyota Motor North America announced that Toyota has joined seven other automakers as an investor in IONNA to support the buildout of its high-powered charging network for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) across North America. This allows Toyota and Lexus customers access to the public network of DC fast chargers IONNA will begin deploying later this year, the company said. IONNA plans to install at least 30,000 charging ports in North America by 2030, and stations will include both NACS and CCS connectors to support all BEV drivers.

“We are excited to announce our support of IONNA to deploy DC fast chargers throughout the U.S. and Canada,” said Ted Ogawa, president and CEO of Toyota Motor North America. “We believe this will not only promote the adoption of BEVs and increase customer confidence in the technology, but it will provide our Toyota and Lexus customers with access to IONNA’s rapidly growing charging network in North America.”

IONNA plans to bring its first batch of DC fast charging stations online in 2024 and will continue the buildout of additional stations throughout the decade.

“We are delighted to welcome Toyota to our growing IONNA family,” said Seth Cutler, CEO of IONNA. “Their vision for the future of electric mobility in North America aligns perfectly with our mission to push the boundaries for the highest standards of quality, reliability, and customer experience. This partnership marks another significant achievement of many to come in our joint journey to transform EV charging and spearhead the adoption of sustainable transportation in North America.”

Supporting IONNA is an important step for Toyota, the company said, as the planned nationwide network is highlighted by a partnership and collaboration effort among eight OEMs to invest in the buildout of public charging. Toyota is the latest manufacturer to join in its support of the EV charging company, with BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis also pledging support.

