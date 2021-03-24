Toyota Names 2021 Winning ‘Dream Car’ Artists

Cars that make glaciers, vehicles that disinfect the earth, mobile solutions to cleaner water, and flying contraptions that save the world were among the themes of artworks created by nine young artists selected as this year’s winners of the Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest.

From the pool of Toyota’s nine U.S. Winners, the Petersen Automotive Museum awarded Jiawei (Jery) Chen, age 14 of Florida, to receive its inaugural Petersen Prestige Award for her “Fly Higher with Toyota” drawing. “In addition to being a well-executed artwork with a remarkable composition, the museum selected Chen’s design because it aligns with our efforts to celebrate the past, present and future of the automobile. Her vehicles harken to automobile design of the 1950s, yet she brings them into the future, imagining a world of eco-friendly flying cars,” said Autumn Nyiri, associate curator, Petersen Automotive Museum. “Creating art makes me happy. It allows me to express my ideas visually and share my happiness with others. I wanted to create a car that was innovative in a healthy environment,” said Chen.

Now in its 10th year, the Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest is designed to inspire creativity in youth and imagine the future of mobility. The nine U.S. youth winners and three Honorable Mention Award recipients for this year’s contest are: U.S. WINNERS – Age Category 1 (Youth, ages 4-7 years) Gold Award: “Gadget Toyota Car” by Hahrin Vivian Chiang, age 7, Santa Monica, California Silver Award: “Disinfection Vehicle” by Xinyu Yi, age 6, Wellesley, Massachusetts Bronze Award: “Pure Water Vehicle” by Lea Haeun Shin, age 6, Los Angeles, California Honorable Mention: “Moon Car” by Olivia Yoo, age 7, South Lyon, Michigan U.S. WINNERS – Age Category 2 (Youth, ages 8-11 years) Gold Award: “Ocean Eco Car” by Brendan Park, age 10, Los Angeles, California

