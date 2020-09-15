Toyota Revs Up Support For E-Learning Across US

Connect with us

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) has launched a new virtual education hub providing visitors with an immersive experience and a chance to visit many of its U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field tips and more.  

“This virtual education hub and the plant tours provide a digital window into our world and the guiding philosophies behind our manufacturing processes and products, including Continuous Improvement and Respect for People,” said Chris Reynolds, TMNA chief administrative officer, Manufacturing and Corporate Resources. 

“Our goal with the Hub is to inspire many, including those from groups which are underrepresented in STEM jobs or those who live in communities where job opportunities are needed, to get really excited about a career in STEM, and maybe even get them interested in joining with Toyota to provide mobility for all.”

Through STEM-based lessons, visitors can learn the science behind some of Toyota’s core philosophies that go beyond building cars and trucks. Visitors can also go behind-the-scenes at Toyota’s Research and Development (R&D) center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Or step into the future at the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) to discover how Toyota is building the future of mobility while harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to make driving safer.

“At Toyota, we believe in the importance of high-quality and accessible education,” said Mike Goss, president of the Toyota USA Foundation. “As educators face new challenges during this unique time, we hope these virtual experiences and free resources will provide students, teachers, parents, and life long-learners alike, with engaging content that will help bring learning to life.”

In addition to Toyota R&D and TRI, visitors can take a virtual tour of the experience centers at Toyota’s vehicle plants in Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi and Texas to learn how popular models like the Avalon, Corolla, Highlander and Tacoma are made. Virtual tours of Toyota’s unit plants responsible for producing cylinder heads, engines, transmissions and other vehicle components, in Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee and West Virginia, are also available. 

All educational resources are provided at no cost and are available to the public by visiting www.tourtoyota.com/educationhub.

