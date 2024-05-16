 Toyota To Build EV SUVs At Indiana Facility

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Toyota To Build EV SUVs At Indiana Facility

Toyota's Indiana facility will build the EV Toyota Sienna, Highlander, Grand Highlander and Lexus TX.

Avatar
By Christian Hinton
Published:

Toyota will prepare for the assembly of an all-new, three-row battery electric SUV in the U.S. as part of a new $1.4 dbillion investment in its Princeton, IN facility, bringing the total investment in Toyota Indiana to $8 billion. This also brings the addition of up to 340 new jobs in the area, Toyota said.

Related Articles

According to the manufacturer, this investment will not only provide plant infrastructure to build the all-new BEV, it will add a new battery pack assembly line using lithium-ion batteries supplied by Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, a $13.9 billion facility slated to begin production in 2025.

Toyota said its Indiana facility is home to more than 7,500 team members who assemble the Toyota Sienna, Highlander, Grand Highlander and the Lexus TX.

Since 2021, Toyota has announced new investments totaling $18.6 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts. The company said increasing BEV production in the U.S. advances its portfolio approach to electrification.

“Indiana and Toyota share a nearly 30-year partnership that has cultivated job stability and economic opportunity in Princeton and the surrounding southwest Indiana region for decades,” Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “Toyota’s investment in the state began with an $800 million commitment and has grown to over $8 billion. Today’s announcement shows yet again just how important our state’s business-friendly environment, focus on long-term success and access to a skilled workforce is to companies seeking to expand and be profitable far into the future.”

This announcement comes on the heels of a $1.3 billion investment in Toyota Kentucky for the production of a separate all-new, three-row battery-electric SUV.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Mullen Announces New CARB Certification

The certification is awarded to vehicle manufacturers who meet specific emissions standards in compliance with CARB regulations.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Mullen Automotive, Inc., emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announced certification from the  California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) on the 2025 Mullen THREE, Class 3 all-electric low cab forward chassis truck. The certification is awarded to vehicle manufacturers who meet specific emissions standards in compliance with CARB regulations. The District of Columbia and 14 states, including California, have adopted vehicle standards under Section 177 of the Clean Air Act (42 U.S.C. §7507), which requires additional approvals beyond EPA regulations.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Honda to Establish EV Value Chain in Ontario, Canada

It will strengthen EV supply system and capability with an eye toward a future increase in EV demand in North America, Honda said.

By Mary DellaValle
Mobis Starts Construction of EV Battery System Plant in Spain

The new EV battery system plant will supply Volkswagen and is aiming for mass production by 2026.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
FirstElement Fuel Selected as a Top 40 US GreenTech Co.

Time Magazine, in partnership with Statista, listed FirstElement Fuel 36th out of 250 companies named for reducing environmental impact.

By Emma Henderson
Sona Comstar Inaugurates Manufacturing Plant in Mexico

The new facility will specialize in producing differential assemblies and reduction gears meticulously designed for BEVs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Next-Gen Battery Company Sila Appoints HR Manager

Erika Belmontes is the new HR manager at Sila’s Moses Lake, Washington, plant.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
FLO Introduces New Home Charger

The newest FLO Home EV chargers build on 15 years of private, public and commercial charging experience.

By Emma Henderson
Navistar Surpasses 100 Authorized EV Dealers

Navistar will have more than 30% of its dealer locations ready to support the sale and service of both International and IC Bus EVs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BP Pulse Opens Gigahub in Houston

It is the first BP Pulse-branded Gigahub in the US and opened to the public on April 2.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff