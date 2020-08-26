Toyota’s Certified Technician Program Expands Nationwide

The next time you service your Toyota or Lexus vehicle at one of the brands’ nearly 1,500 dealerships across the U.S., it is likely that a certified technician from Toyota Motor North America’s (TMNA) T-TEN program (Technician Training & Education Network) serviced your vehicle.

Click Here to Read More

With 36 current locations in the U.S., the T-TEN program partners with schools and organizations to offer students an opportunity to earn degrees and certificates that comply with the highest training standards in the automotive industry, including an associate’s degree, National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certifications, and Toyota and Lexus technician training certifications.

In September, the T-TEN program will formally launch its Technical Education College Support Elite (TECS) program, and will expand its reach to eight new locations across the country – 44 total – to help fill the pipeline for well-trained, certified technicians with hands-on automotive diagnosis and repair education. TECS designates Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) programs at certain locations as certified training centers for Toyota and Lexus vehicles. These eight new locations are:

Andrada Polytechnic High School, Tucson, Ariz.

Cherry Creek Innovation Center, Centennial, Colo.

Collin College Technical Campus, Allen, Texas

Contra Costa College, San Ramon, Calif

Fresno City College, Fresno, Calif.

Hartnell College, Salinas, Calif.

Lincoln College of Technology, Columbia, Md.

Vehicles for Change, Baltimore, Md.

“Trained auto technicians are in great demand and are the key to any successful dealership,” said Joseph Myers, technician development manager for the T-TEN program at TMNA. “We are grateful for the opportunity to expand the program’s reach to eight new schools and organizations that not only fulfills our needs, but also provides stable jobs and career security that aims to give vehicle owners the most satisfying service experience possible.”