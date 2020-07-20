TPMS Quick Tip: The Scoop On The Goop

A good majority of our time is always taken educating our customers on the what, when and why of vehicle maintenance. If they heed it, the advice we give can save them a lot of time, money and frustration, and us too.

A frequent question is one about the use of tire sealers in a can, and the consequences of it can be far greater when TPMS systems are involved. Don’t get me wrong, these sealers can be effective in a pinch and I’ve never been opposed to stashing one in the trunk, especially on a long trip. But it’s important for your customers to know the facts surrounding their use and the TPMS system on their car.

You’ll hear different arguments about whether or not they are TPMS sensor safe, and most of the tire sealer manufacturers tell you that they are indeed safe. It is true that in recent years, new formulations have been made to make these products less corrosive and non-explosive, but there are still details that get overlooked.

Most of the labeling will state “Tire Sensor Safe,” and it’s highly unlikely that any immediate damage will occur to a sensor, but if you read past the large print, the manufacturers tell you that as soon as possible, the vehicle should be taken to a professional repair facility, the tire permanently patched or plugged, all of the residue from the sealer removed and cleaned out from the tire and the TPMS sensors should be thoroughly cleaned.