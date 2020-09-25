TPMS Valve Stem Tips

Article courtesy Brake & Front End.

For 99% of wheel and tire assemblies, the TPMS sensor is either a clamp-on metal valve or a snap-in rubber stem. No matter the type of stem, carelessness can result in a broken sensor or even a customer being stranded with a flat tire. Clamp-on Stems Anytime a clamp-on TPMS sensor is reused or replaced on a wheel, it is necessary to install new seals and valve stem nuts to ensure proper sealing around the sensor valve stem. Pieces of the old seal can cause a slow leak. Do not lubricate or use a sealant in this area. This can change the torque values and cause you to snap the stem. When inserting the sensor through the wheel, keep pressure against the rear of the metal valve stem. The potted side of the sensor is to be positioned toward the wheel. Mounting the sensor upside-down can cause relearn and transmission problems. Grommets conform to the mating surface of the wheel. The instant the nut is torqued, the seal/grommet starts to take on the shape of the surfaces it is sealing against. This memory cannot be erased. If the seal is reused, it could cause a slow leak.

Never reuse these nuts. The nut is made of a softer metal than the stem, so it can be damaged or develop hairline cracks if it is over-tightened. The material of choice is typically aluminum. The new nut may have coatings on the threads that prevent corrosion and leaks. The typical torque values for the base nuts on a TPMS valve stem range from as low as 35 in.-lbs. of torque to as much as 80 in.-lbs. of torque. That’s quite a range. Don’t guess on the torque for the nut – look up the torque specifications for the vehicle you are servicing to make sure you use the correct figures. Some TPMS service kits include the torque spec in the package. Leaks cannot be eliminated by tightening the nut more. Sealing grommets are engineered to work at a specific torque. Snap-In Sensors Snap-in sensors can look like regular rubber valve stems. The difference is that the molded rubber on the snap-in valve stem does not reach the threads and there is a tapered shoulder. These valves have a longer cap than a non-TPMS valve stem. Behind the stem is a mounting point for a self-tapping screw that holds the sensor to the stem. There are two installation methods depending on the type of snap-in valve stem you are installing.

