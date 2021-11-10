TrakMotive HD Xtreme CV Axles (VIDEO)

CC: Extreme weather and rugged conditions can be extremely tough on today’s vehicles. This is especially true with work vehicles that are required to operate in the worst environmental conditions.

Click Here to Read More

OE style CV axles function well in normal conditions but can be subject to premature wear and failure due to extreme cold, heat and rugged conditions.

TrakMotive offers a solution with the New HD Xtreme CV Axle program, which is specifically designed to handle even the most extreme environments.

Let’s talk about the internal product enhancements.

All HD Xtreme CV Axles incorporate special high strength 8-ball fixed CV outer joints engineered to reduce friction and wear characteristics for greater longevity and cooler operation which extends grease life.

This provides a perfect solution for fleets and vehicles that must operate regardless of weather conditions.

Premium thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) boots provide added protection against road debris and ice along with high strength stainless clamps for added corrosion resistance when exposed to road salt.