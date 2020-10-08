TrakMotive Introduces 187 New Numbers

TrakMotive has announced the release of 187 new part numbers, including automotive CV axles, ATV CV axles, drive shafts and one intermediate shaft. These units are in stock and ready to ship.

According to Ryan Devoe, AAP, director of product management, for TrakMotive, “We are continuously developing new numbers on all our product offerings throughout the year. This ensures we are providing industry-leading sales coverage to help our customers and professional technicians maximize any sales opportunities in the field.”

New numbers cover more than 19* million part opportunities, including:

• 128 Automotive CV Axles = 18* million sales opportunities

• 1 CV Intermediate Shaft = 732K* sales opportunities

• 20 Drive Shaft Assemblies and 1 Drive Shaft Coupler = 950K* sales opportunities

• 37 New ATV CV Axles, including 12 HD Applications

*VIO Data

Learn More at: TrakMotive.com or call 800-567-1608.