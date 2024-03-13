 Transfix: What Happens When a Transmission Has a Harsh Shift?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Transfix: What Happens When a Transmission Has a Harsh Shift?

This video focuses on the additives and conditioners that can rejuvenate the seals and eliminate varnish in the passages of the valve body.This video is sponsored by Rislone.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

One of the most challenging shift complaints to diagnose is a harsh shift. The most likely cause is a check valve seal in the valve body. These valves are actuated by fluid pressure and seal against the passages with o-rings. The movement of these valves can become “sticky” due to seal leaks and varnish in the passages. This hesitation can cause shifts that can be delayed or suddenly engage. The video will focus on the additives and conditioners that can rejuvenate the seals and eliminate varnish in the passages of the valve body. This video will focus on the additives and conditioners that can rejuvenate the seals and eliminate varnish in the passages of the valve body.
This video is sponsored by Rislone.

Related Articles

You May Also Like

Video

Understanding and Preventing Brake Noise

Silence brake noise – do the whole job right. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Do you want to make your customers happy? Eliminate their brake noise. Of all the things that will draw unwanted attention to their car, squeaks, groans or chirps when they step on the brake pedal will likely be high on the list of what brings them into your shop.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 3

Patrick and Jacqui visit Born Free, talk technicians, see inside a Dallas-area dealership, and get a lesson on suspension.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Vacuum Pumps and Parking Brake Actuators

As the car parc evolves, so do service opportunities. This video is sponsored by Standard.

By Doug Kaufman
Gasoline Direct Injection Technology

Gasoline Direct Injection technology has been a key part of improving fuel economy and reducing emissions since the early 2000s. This video is sponsored by Standard.

By Doug Kaufman
Software Focus: Efficient Diagnostics

Discover how to quickly retrieve codes, access exclusive repair information, and develop a strategic plan for optimal diagnostic results. This video is sponsored by Bosch.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Clutch System Components

By adopting a systematic approach and utilizing quality kits, the longevity and efficiency of the timing system can be maximized, ensuring a smoother-running engine. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Timing Components

By adopting a systematic approach and utilizing quality kits, the longevity and efficiency of the timing system can be maximized, ensuring a smoother-running engine. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Wheel Bearings Components

Follow along to learn what you may encounter when dealing with a Gen 1 wheel bearing. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
How EVs Have Changed Wiper Blade Service

For EVs, noisy wiper blades can be an annoyance because there is no internal combustion engine to help cancel out that noise.

By David Sickels