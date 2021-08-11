Transtar Industries Launches Customer Reward Program

Transtar Industries created transend with the goal of the platform becoming the industry’s best parts lookup and ordering software. They are committed to simplifying parts ordering for complex vehicle repair to make it as efficient and easy as possible to get an exact product to application match through VIN, license plate number, or year/make/model/engine searches. And now, with the introduction of transend Rewards, which is available to customers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, they are further advancing customers’ expectations by rewarding them for utilizing the platform.

Vice President of Marketing Kevin Rozsa says, “Meaningfully improving our customers’ experience is our singular focus. Beyond offering the widest selection and inventory of high- quality parts, ease of ordering, excellent service, and same- or next-day delivery, transend Rewards enhances our value proposition. We’re excited to share this program and look forward to the benefits our customers will receive from buying products on transend.”

Customers can visit https://transend.us/rewards/home, where they can either register for a free transend account or activate the customer rewards program for an existing transend account.