Transtar Kicks Off Transmission Fluid Frenzy Promotion
Transmission Fluid You Need, Prizes You’ll Love
Fluid is a fact of life at any shop. Whether removing and replacing a full transmission or performing standard maintenance on a transmission, transmission fluid is required almost every time you work on a unit. Automatic Transmission Fluids (ATF) are evolving, and Transtar is here to provide shops with their line of multi-vehicle transmission fluids to help simplify customers’ complex vehicle repairs.
Now through April 30, 2022, Transtar is proud to present Transtar Transmission Fluid Frenzy.
Win Great Prizes!
- Purchase 12 quarts, receive 12 entries for the drawing.
- Purchase 2.5 gallons of Transtar fluid, receive 10 entries.
- Purchase a 55-gallon drum, receive 220 entries for the drawing.
Winners of the promotion will be announced in May 2022. Prizes include:
- Grand Prize: Brand-new Matco toolbox valued at over $4,000 — plus a Transtar fluid cart stocked with 144 quarts of multi-application transmission fluid.
- Five additional winners will receive a Transtar fluid cart stocked with 144 quarts of multi-application transmission fluid.
To find additional promotion details, visit www.transtar1fluids.com.