 Transtar Kicks Off Transmission Fluid Frenzy Promotion
ASE Partners With Industry Leaders on Innovative Programs
News

Transtar Kicks Off Transmission Fluid Frenzy Promotion

 

on

Transmission Fluid You Need, Prizes You’ll Love

Fluid is a fact of life at any shop. Whether removing and replacing a full transmission or performing standard maintenance on a transmission, transmission fluid is required almost every time you work on a unit. Automatic Transmission Fluids (ATF) are evolving, and Transtar is here to provide shops with their line of multi-vehicle transmission fluids to help simplify customers’ complex vehicle repairs.

Now through April 30, 2022, Transtar is proud to present Transtar Transmission Fluid Frenzy.

Win Great Prizes!

  • Purchase 12 quarts, receive 12 entries for the drawing.
  • Purchase 2.5 gallons of Transtar fluid, receive 10 entries.
  • Purchase a 55-gallon drum, receive 220 entries for the drawing.

Winners of the promotion will be announced in May 2022. Prizes include:

  • Grand Prize: Brand-new Matco toolbox valued at over $4,000 — plus a Transtar fluid cart stocked with 144 quarts of multi-application transmission fluid.
  • Five additional winners will receive a Transtar fluid cart stocked with 144 quarts of multi-application transmission fluid.

To find additional promotion details, visit www.transtar1fluids.com.

