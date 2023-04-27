Triple-Turbo 6.7L Cummins Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder.

*Article sent in by Meghan Lyons*

Louisiana native Justin Lyons has been around motorsports since he was young. He moved to Tennessee with his wife Meghan and their son in 2016. After their second son was born in 2018, they decided to start their own diesel shop in Greeneville, TN.

RG Diesel (www.redgatordiesel.com) was started in 2019 and has grown leaps and bounds since it first opened its doors. Meghan, a former registered nurse, manages the office and customer flow, while Justin keeps things moving in the shop. The facility houses three bays, and they have two full-time diesel technicians. However, don’t let the size of the shop fool you! The team at RG Diesel turns out a steady flow of work ranging from mechanical repair and performance upgrades to complete engine builds.

After traveling to races and shows for business, the itch returned to compete in racing again. While attending ATS Dealer Days training in 2021, the former ATS race truck – a 2006 Ram – caught Justin’s eye. In its ATS days, it was run in the Diesel Power Challenge, Northwest Dyno Circuit and multiple dyno and drag racing events. The truck had since been sitting for quite some time, but it soon made its way to Greeneville, TN with RG Diesel as the new owners.