Derek Rose's Triple-Turbo 6.7l Cummins Engine

Click Here to Read More

You can’t talk UCC without mentioning Derek Rose of DNR Customs. Another huge name in both the Ultimate Callout Challenge and diesel motorsports in general, Rose hasn’t shied away from the spotlight when it comes to breaking records and burning rubber.

Rose walked away from UCC 2019 as the champion, marking his dark blue 2006 regular cab Dodge 2500 as one of the fastest and most recognizable diesel race trucks in the country. His performance at this year’s UCC was fantastic, but it left him just short of the coveted No. 1 spot, with a second-place finish overall behind Justin Zeigler.

A 283.82 ft. sled pull put Rose in fifth place in the event, while a 2,621.1-horsepower dyno pull slid him nicely in second place on dyno day, behind Zeigler and just slightly ahead of Chris Patterson. But to Rose, track times are the real testament of power when it comes to diesel performance.

“Track times are real, the dyno is just a game,” Rose says. “My main goal is to shift focus to the track and do the best I can there.”

That he did. Rose blew everyone out of the water with an insanely fast 4.737-second eighth-mile time, which was .2 seconds faster than the rest of the competition. Keen eyes will note that this time beats the former 4WD world record of 4.801. What’s even more insane is that Rose actually beat this record two months ago in May – by a lot.

During the Outlaw Diesel Super Series opener, Rose was setting record after record running his Pro Street truck up against Pro Mod competition. After breaking the 4WD record multiple times, his final pass achieved an incredible 4.44-seconds at 171.77 mph.