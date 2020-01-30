Connect with us

True RMS Low Current Clamp Meter From Electronic Specialties

Multiple features provide benefits for efficient electronic diagnosis.
on

The new #688 True RMS Low Current Clamp Meter from Electronic Specialties Inc., features a .75-in. (19mm) clamp opening while still maintaining accurate low reading capability of 1 mA for diagnosing parasitic battery drains.

The large clamp size allows clamping over heavy-duty ground cables and some multiple ground cable systems. Additional features include a built-in full-range digital multimeter with DC/AC volts, ohms, frequency, capacitance, diodes, continuity, temperature and improved zero drift and reading stability.

Multimeter test leads, temperature probe and carrying case are included.

For more information, visit esitest.com

