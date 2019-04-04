Tulsa Tech To Host Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Regional Qualifying Engine Challenge

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Photo courtesy Tulsa Tech.

Teams from across a five state region will meet at Tulsa Tech Saturday, April 6, to compete at a Regional Qualifying Engine Challenge for Hot Rodders of Tomorrow.

Hot Rodders of Tomorrow is an American national competition where high school students tear down and rebuild an engine in the shortest time possible. The competition is run by a non-profit organization whose mission is to teach young people about mechanical engineering and encourage teamwork.

The regional qualifying event will determine who competes at the Dual National Championships at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas this November, as well as the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show in Indianapolis this December.

Two Oklahoma teams have already qualified for the Dual National Championships, including EOC Tech Center #1 out of Choctaw with a time of 22:51 and Pontotoc Tech Center #1 out of Ada with a time of 24:51.

Tulsa Tech, the oldest and largest technology center in Oklahoma’s CareerTech System, is a career and technology center school district dedicated to educating people for success in the workplace.