 Turbocharged 6.4L Cummins Engine -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Turbocharged 6.4L Cummins Engine

on

Compound Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke

on

Single Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

on

5.9L 6BT Cummins Swapped Toyota Supra
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC Video
play

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC

Preventing Head Gasket Replacement Leaks (Video) Video
play

Preventing Head Gasket Replacement Leaks (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip

Underhood: Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip
Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages

Career: Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages
VW Key Programming

Automotive: VW Key Programming
Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

Undercar: Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

Career: Athena Racing, HPD Expose Females to Motorsports Careers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Diesel

Turbocharged 6.4L Cummins Engine

Check out the details of this build!
Advertisement
 

on

Courtesy of Engine Builder.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Tameless Diesel Performance has been serving the Asheville, NC community for 6 years now, providing a variety of quality automotive services. The shop mainly focuses on diesel repair and performance work, but also dabbles in gas applications from time to time, such as LS-based projects.

According to owner Aaron Reynolds, Tameless Diesel runs a four-bay operation with plans to upgrade soon to a 15,000 sq.-ft. facility. Even now, the shop has more than enough work coming in. With a chassis dynamometer in-house, the team is able to complete a range of tuning work for their customers as well.

Photo by Cheyenne Alexx

“We actually have the same chassis dyno that Ryan Milliken has, so we do a lot of tuning with him,” Reynolds says. “But, aside from that, we do all three of the Cummins, Powerstroke and Duramax platforms – old and new. Occasionally, we’ll work on some heavy-duty stuff like Class-A trucks, but we mainly focus on pickups.”

Reynolds began his foray into the diesel world in 2008, when he purchased his first truck. Back then, he was building houses during the day and working on diesels at night. Now, he’s flipped businesses and builds trucks during the day and builds houses on the side. That switch gave him more time to work on performance builds, like his current race truck – a ’94 Dodge Ram 2500 with a turbocharged 6.7L Cummins engine.

Advertisement

The truck was originally bought from a friend, and then outfitted with a ton of new upgrades to regain its former glory. Reynolds said this is one of the “OG” Pro Street trucks that hit the track back when diesel racing boomed in the late 2000s.

The first step was dropping a new engine under the hood, and Reynolds settled on a 6.4L powerplant based off a 6.7L block. The Fleece Performance motor formerly sat under the hood of Ryan Milliken’s “Mini-Wheat” truck, until the long block was transferred to Reynold’s new ride.

Click Here To Read The Full Article

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Diesel: Single Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Diesel: 950-HP 7.3L Powerstroke Engine

Diesel: Compound Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Diesel: Turbocharged 6.5L GM Diesel Engine

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician