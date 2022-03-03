Undercar: Porsche Active Motor Mounts
TV Legend John Gardner Says ‘Tune In To T2U’
Tech Garage and Tomorrow’s Tech’s T2U LMS use video to teach automotive techniques. Both are a Must See!
Backed by decades of industry expertise and supported by more than 500 instructors who rely on us to supplement their classes with real-world training, Tomorrow’s Tech’s newest educational resource – T2U – is simple to sign up for and rewarding to participate in. T2U puts technical curriculum is now at your fingertips.
John Gardner, ASE Master Certified Technician & Instructor at Chipola College and Television Host on the popular shows Tech Garage & Motorhead Garage, says the value of the LMS is its simplicity and its availability.
In his show (and his classroom) John offers an automotive how-to guide featuring theory, operation, and diagnostics for vehicle systems. Step-by-step pertinent techniques easily followed by beginners, hobbyists, and professionals alike. ” John has completed the General Motors ASEP and Associate of Science degree programs at Broward College. He worked several years for General Motors as lead technician. His communication skills and wide knowledge base led him to pursue a career in education completing further studies through Florida International University. John was Florida Colleges’ 2016 “Professor of the Year”. He has accumulated ASE Master Certification, Bellwether Finalist, Florida Best Business and Industry Partnership recognitions, as well as being published in automotive resources.
Tomorrow’s Tech VLMS ensures successful comprehension by including a short quiz following each technical module, plus a custom certificate of completion for every student achieving a passing grade. Best of all, it’s absolutely free, thanks to Tomorrow’s Tech, Summit Racing, and individual course sponsors. Tomorrow’s Tech’s all-video Learning Management System provides instructors and their students FREE ACCESS to Tomorrow’s Tech University or T2U.
Designed for instructors. Prepared for students.
For instuctors, T2U’s Video-based LMS brings the repair bays to the classroom by providing detailed technical real-world content for every student. Seamless in its approach, T2U’s LMS includes detailed video content focused on a single subject matter. Each course includes several modules 5 to 15 minutes in length, an online quiz following each individual class module and a Certificate of Completion once a student achieves a passing grade.
Gaining access to the VLMS and registering your class is simple:
- Go to https://t2u.tomorrowstechnician.com.
- Register and create your account.
- Send us your class list in an excel or word document and list each student’s first name, last name, and email address. We will then register your students (send to [email protected]).
- Once we place your students in your group … HAPPY TEACHING!!!
- You will have access to courses already loaded with new classes uploaded each month.
Click below to download our VLMS User Manual: User Manual