TV Legend John Gardner Says ‘Tune In To T2U’

Backed by decades of industry expertise and supported by more than 500 instructors who rely on us to supplement their classes with real-world training, Tomorrow’s Tech’s newest educational resource – T2U – is simple to sign up for and rewarding to participate in. T2U puts technical curriculum is now at your fingertips.

Click Here to Read More

John Gardner, ASE Master Certified Technician & Instructor at Chipola College and Television Host on the popular shows Tech Garage & Motorhead Garage, says the value of the LMS is its simplicity and its availability.

In his show (and his classroom) John offers an automotive how-to guide featuring theory, operation, and diagnostics for vehicle systems. Step-by-step pertinent techniques easily followed by beginners, hobbyists, and professionals alike. ” John has completed the General Motors ASEP and Associate of Science degree programs at Broward College. He worked several years for General Motors as lead technician. His communication skills and wide knowledge base led him to pursue a career in education completing further studies through Florida International University. John was Florida Colleges’ 2016 “Professor of the Year”. He has accumulated ASE Master Certification, Bellwether Finalist, Florida Best Business and Industry Partnership recognitions, as well as being published in automotive resources.

Tomorrow’s Tech VLMS ensures successful comprehension by including a short quiz following each technical module, plus a custom certificate of completion for every student achieving a passing grade. Best of all, it’s absolutely free, thanks to Tomorrow’s Tech, Summit Racing, and individual course sponsors. Tomorrow’s Tech’s all-video Learning Management System provides instructors and their students FREE ACCESS to Tomorrow’s Tech University or T2U.