 TV Legend John Gardner Says 'Tune In To T2U'
Tomorrows Technician

on

TV Legend John Gardner Says 'Tune In To T2U'

on

Data Proves Batman's Car Chases Are Best

on

School Of The Year's Jack Stow Commits to T2U

on

Step By Step Guide For Crimping, Connecting, & Splicing
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Mercedes-Benz Saddlebag Fuel Tanks (VIDEO) Video
play

Mercedes-Benz Saddlebag Fuel Tanks (VIDEO)

Watch Now: OBD Zero Diagnostics in an OBDII World Video
play

Watch Now: OBD Zero Diagnostics in an OBDII World

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Trending Now

Porsche Active Motor Mounts

Undercar: Porsche Active Motor Mounts
Oil and Carbon Deposits

Underhood: Oil and Carbon Deposits
BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries

Automotive: BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries

News: Mitchell 1 Accepts Applications For Technology Scholarship
Mercedes-Benz Direct Injection

Automotive: Mercedes-Benz Direct Injection
Tags

Training

TV Legend John Gardner Says ‘Tune In To T2U’

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Tech Garage and Tomorrow’s Tech’s T2U LMS use video to teach automotive techniques. Both are a Must See!
Backed by decades of industry expertise and supported by more than 500 instructors who rely on us to supplement their classes with real-world training, Tomorrow’s Tech’s newest educational resource – T2U – is simple to sign up for and rewarding to participate in. T2U puts technical curriculum is now at your fingertips.

Click Here to Read More
John Gardner, ASE Master Certified Technician & Instructor at Chipola College and Television Host on the popular shows Tech Garage & Motorhead Garage, says the value of the LMS is its simplicity and its availability.

In his show (and his classroom) John offers an automotive how-to guide featuring theory, operation, and diagnostics for vehicle systems. Step-by-step pertinent techniques easily followed by beginners, hobbyists, and professionals alike. ” John has completed the General Motors ASEP and Associate of Science degree programs at Broward College. He worked several years for General Motors as lead technician. His communication skills and wide knowledge base led him to pursue a career in education completing further studies through Florida International University. John was Florida Colleges’ 2016 “Professor of the Year”. He has accumulated ASE Master Certification, Bellwether Finalist, Florida Best Business and Industry Partnership recognitions, as well as being published in automotive resources.

Tomorrow’s Tech VLMS ensures successful comprehension by including a short quiz following each technical module, plus a custom certificate of completion for every student achieving a passing grade. Best of all, it’s absolutely free, thanks to Tomorrow’s Tech, Summit Racing, and individual course sponsors. Tomorrow’s Tech’s all-video Learning Management System provides instructors and their students FREE ACCESS to Tomorrow’s Tech University or T2U.

Designed for instructors. Prepared for students.

For instuctors, T2U’s Video-based LMS brings the repair bays to the classroom by providing detailed technical real-world content for every student. Seamless in its approach, T2U’s LMS includes detailed video content focused on a single subject matter. Each course includes several modules 5 to 15 minutes in length, an online quiz following each individual class module and a Certificate of Completion once a student achieves a passing grade.

Gaining access to the VLMS and registering your class is simple: 

  1. Go to https://t2u.tomorrowstechnician.com.
  2. Register and create your account.
  3. Send us your class list in an excel or word document and list each student’s first name, last name, and email address. We will then register your students (send to [email protected]).
  4. Once we place your students in your group … HAPPY TEACHING!!!
  5. You will have access to courses already loaded with new classes uploaded each month.

Click below to download our VLMS User Manual: User Manual

