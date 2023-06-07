Twin-Charged 3.0L EcoDiesel Engine

The 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine is a popular engine option offered by both Ram and Jeep vehicles. It is a turbocharged V6 diesel engine known for its impressive fuel efficiency and torque output. It gets around 30% better fuel economy than Chrysler’s Hemi V8, which has similar torque and mpg performance. The engine has undergone several iterations and updates over the years to make it more reliable.

The small V6 engine was first released in 2014 and had nearly no competition at the time due to it being extremely economical. It’s advantages ultimately lead to it being a reliable engine for workhorse trucks that are towing big loads and traveling extended distances.

The 3.0L EcoDiesel engine produces 260 horsepower depending on the specific model and configuration. One of the notable strengths of the EcoDiesel is its high torque output. It generates 480 lb.-ft. of torque, providing robust low-end power and towing capability. It also incorporates advanced fuel injection technology to optimize fuel combustion and efficiency, contributing to its better fuel economy.

The EcoDiesel engine is equipped with various emissions control systems, including a diesel particulate filter (DPF) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, to meet stringent emissions standards. Those strengths aside, you wouldn’t assume the 3.0L EcoDiesel would be the first choice for use in a performance application, but that won’t stop some people.