Twin-Turbo 5.9L Cummins-Powered Lamborghini

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

In the world of performance engine building and racing, engine swaps have become commonplace – but every so often someone decides to do something crazy enough that it captures the attention of automotive fans everywhere. Some of the particularly odd, yet interesting, amalgamations happen when builders decide to swap a diesel engine into a more exotic sports car.

Last year, we saw Ashley Whitsey’s 5.9L Cummins Supra come to life, but this year, we’ve found something even more unique.

The guys at 1 Way Diesel Performance are known as diesel connoisseurs down in Eastern Texas. They offer several services to customers including parts manufacturing, engine repair and full custom builds. A few of those builds have been featured on Texas Metal’s Loud & Lifted, a Motortrend show where the team checks out up-and-coming diesel customization shops in Texas.

Ironically, the vehicles featured from 1 Way Diesel in a recent episode is anything but “lifted.” In fact, you could barely fit a playing card underneath the frame of it. The car in question is a 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo, complete with a 5.9L common rail Cummins in the rear.

The process of putting a Cummins engine into a Lamborghini Gallardo is no small feat and requires a great deal of skill and expertise. However, the team at 1 Way Diesel Performance was up to the challenge and spent countless hours carefully installing and tuning the engine to fit the unique characteristics of the Lamborghini.

Even more impressive is the fact that the car was completely totaled when 1 Way Diesel acquired it. The jumble of mangled metal that once resembled a Gallardo was on its way to being scrapped, but after repairing the framework, installing new body panels, and giving it some general maintenance, the car was ready for a new engine – a Cummins diesel straight-six.