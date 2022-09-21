Twin-Turbo LB7 Duramax Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder

What is there to say about Lavon Miller that hasn’t already been said? He’s the owner of the uber-popular Firepunk Diesel and has a laundry list of commendations and awards in diesel motorsports. Most notably, Miller was a three-time consecutive Ultimate Callout Challenge victor and led the Firepunk team to making history with the first-ever diesel 3-second pass in the eighth mile.

Even outside of all the accomplishments, we hear Lavon’s name just about everywhere. Mostly, it’s Diesel of the Week guys who got their trucks tuned by him or a transmission from Firepunk. Justin Ziegler’s record-setting 6.7L Cummins engine was tuned by Miller. Ziegler told us that “Lavon is simply doing Lavon on the laptop” – and that means a lot when the result is a 3,336-horsepower dyno pull and a 4.99-second 1/8th-mile pass.

Point being, it’s always a treat to check up on Lavon and see what he has cooking up over at Firepunk Diesel. The shop does everything from basic mods to the extreme, and that means transmissions, compound turbo kits, engine conversions, complete builds and the like. Luckily, Miller drags a lot of these builds out to trade shows and competition events for us to take a closer look at.